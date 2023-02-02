Arrest made following South Fargo shelter in place order being lifted

UPDATE:

A Fargo man who barricaded himself in a home with a gun Wednesday night is arrested on mutiple warrants.

Police say 23 year old Patrick Opdahl fired the weapon and pointed it at people inside the house on the 38 hundred block of 21st Street South.

He was arrested on warrants for failure to appear for fleeing an officer, possession of drug paraphilia, preventing arrest, refusing to halt and reckless endangerment.

Opdahl was also arrested on reckless endangerment, preventing arrest and terrorizing.

Officers responded to a report of a suicidal man around 6:15 and later called in the Red River Valley SWAT Team.

Opdahl was taken into custody at 12:15 Thursday morning.

ORIGINAL STORY:

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A South Fargo neighborhood is under a shelter in place order as police are responding to a person who is suicidal.

Just before 8:00 Wednesday night people in the area of the 3800 blocks of 21st and 22nd Streets South are asked to stay away from windows and move to the basement. Officers say the man has a gun.

Multiple officers are on scene with vehicles around the block. Police are outfitted with bulletproof vests and had long guns out.

If you or someone you know needs help, the suicide and crisis lifeline is 988.

We’ll update this incident when we get more information.