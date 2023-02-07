LIVE: Adorabowl! Adoptable Athletes Play in Puppy Bowl

These puppies grab for the ball and grab our hearts in the process.

While the Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs have been fine-tuning their strategies for Super Bowl Sunday, these puppies have been working on their housetraining, their sit-stay-come commands, and most importantly, their ability to charm anyone within a football field’s length.

4 Luv of Dog rescue teamed up with Downward Dog Studio to bring these good boys and girls to the gridiron to try their football skills ahead of the actual Super Bowl.

This litter of pittie crosses is one of three the rescue is looking to find forever homes for.

And if you’re in the mood for tackling, tumbling, wrestling, running and all kinds of other play, you can’t go wrong with any of them.

Each pup comes with a very distinct personality of its own.

They are all about 9 weeks old and ready for adoption.

Plus, if you’re looking for a cuddle after your hard workout on the field, they can help with that too.

But they’d be facing a much more uncertain future without the volunteers who make 4 Luv a possibility.

To help them keep taking in needy puppies and other dogs around the community, they need donations, and the perfect opportunity is Giving Hearts Day Thursday, February 9th.

Last year the rescue took in almost 600 dogs.

To find out more about their mission, and about the puppy players up for adoption, check out the links below.