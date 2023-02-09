LIVE: Panda Picks Super Bowl Winner

It's Super Bowl panda-monium.

It’s time to “paws” and make a prediction for the big winner on Super Bowl Sunday.

And KVRR is getting some help from the Red River Zoo’s famous red pandas.

Panda Pepper came out to share her thoughts with the Morning Show on Giving Hearts Day.

Her keepers used “panda candy” to sweeten the deal — which is what they call grapes, the panda’s favorite treats.

She settled on the Philadelphia Eagles as the probable winner.

Zoo director Sally Jacobson talked live on the Morning Show with Emily Welker about why it’s not all fun and games at the zoo.

It’s about their conservation and education efforts, all of which are supported by your donations on Giving Hearts Day and every day.

The pandas represent one of the most well-known success stories for our metro’s zoo — it’s one of the most successful breeding programs worldwide of the endangered species.

Jacobson explained what goes into the care, feeding and breeding of this species, plus all the other amazing creatures that live and thrive right here in our region’s zoo.

https://www.redriverzoo.org/

https://app.givingheartsday.org/