Football fans celebrate Super Bowl Sunday

The Kansas City Chiefs went up against the Philadelphia Eagles

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Many bars across the FM region were amped to have football fans present for Super Bowl LVII.

Bar Down in West Fargo was just one of the popular spots for fans.

It supplies beer, pizza, and over twenty televisions for visitors to enjoy the game.

“Bar Down is like a huge family. You constantly see the same staff members, the same happy faces. We are all kind of joking with not only with each other, but we like to interact a lot with our customers and our patrons. So, it is very nice to come down, sit somewhere and get really involved not only in the game, but with the people serving you, with the people around you. It is a very friendly environment.” says Megan Martodem, Manager, Bar Down

Fans at the bar were cheering for the Eagles and the Chiefs and both teams’ fans were confident they’d win.

“We are Kansas City Chiefs fans, here in Fargo, celebrating a great hockey tournament. We are glad to be here. Great place to watch the Chiefs win the Super Bowl. Let’s go Chiefs! Yeah, Chiefs!” says Willliam & Liam Beine, Kansas City Chiefs Fans.

“I am rooting for the Philadelphia Eagles. Go Birds! We are ready for a great game, and we are going to take it home again.” says Joe Boswell, Philadelphia Eagles Fan.

Not all fans of the bar were there for the game. Some were more interested in the halftime show featuring Rihanna.

“I’d have to say my favorite part is normally the halftime show with the music along with the Budweiser commercials, with all the horses and the newly added puppies because I think it’s adorable.” says Megan Martodem

If you’d like to check out Bar Down, they hold Bingo Night on February 16th, where you can win up to $500.