Mobile Food Pantry To Make The Rounds Friday In West Central Minnesota

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Great Plains Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry is making the rounds again this week.

The trucks with fresh vegetables, boxed goods and bakery items will be stopping in Ulen, Hawley, Barnesville, Glyndon, Dilworth and Moorhead on Friday, February 17.

There is no re-registration required and those in need will receive food at no cost.

Here are the scheduled stops beginning in Ulen around 10 a.m. and ending in Moorhead late in the afternoon on Friday.

Many of the stops will have food available until its gone.

UlenBethlehem Church101 2rd Street NE10:15-11 a.m.

HawleyREACH421 5th Street12 p.m. until gone

BarnesvilleAlley behind Barnesville Area Food Pantry110 Front Street12:45 p.m. until gone

GlyndonGlyndon Lutheran Church414 Parke Avenue South2:15 p.m. until gone

DilworthDilworth Community Center709 1st Avenue NW3-4 p.m.

MoorheadA Place for Hope2419 12th Avenue South4 p.m. until gone

