Mobile Food Pantry To Make The Rounds Friday In West Central Minnesota

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Great Plains Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry is making the rounds again this week.

The trucks with fresh vegetables, boxed goods and bakery items will be stopping in Ulen, Hawley, Barnesville, Glyndon, Dilworth and Moorhead on Friday, February 17.

There is no re-registration required and those in need will receive food at no cost.

Here are the scheduled stops beginning in Ulen around 10 a.m. and ending in Moorhead late in the afternoon on Friday.

Many of the stops will have food available until its gone.

Ulen

Bethlehem Church

101 2rd Street NE

10:15-11 a.m.

Hawley

REACH

421 5th Street

12 p.m. until gone

Barnesville

Alley behind Barnesville Area Food Pantry

110 Front Street

12:45 p.m. until gone

Glyndon

Glyndon Lutheran Church

414 Parke Avenue South

2:15 p.m. until gone

Dilworth

Dilworth Community Center

709 1st Avenue NW

3-4 p.m.

Moorhead

A Place for Hope

2419 12th Avenue South

4 p.m. until gone