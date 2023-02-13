Mobile Food Pantry To Make The Rounds Friday In West Central Minnesota
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Great Plains Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry is making the rounds again this week.
The trucks with fresh vegetables, boxed goods and bakery items will be stopping in Ulen, Hawley, Barnesville, Glyndon, Dilworth and Moorhead on Friday, February 17.
There is no re-registration required and those in need will receive food at no cost.
Here are the scheduled stops beginning in Ulen around 10 a.m. and ending in Moorhead late in the afternoon on Friday.
Many of the stops will have food available until its gone.
UlenBethlehem Church 101 2rd Street NE 10:15-11 a.m.
HawleyREACH 421 5th Street 12 p.m. until gone
BarnesvilleAlley behind Barnesville Area Food Pantry 110 Front Street 12:45 p.m. until gone
GlyndonGlyndon Lutheran Church 414 Parke Avenue South 2:15 p.m. until gone
DilworthDilworth Community Center 709 1st Avenue NW 3-4 p.m.
MoorheadA Place for Hope 2419 12th Avenue South 4 p.m. until gone