LIVE: Valentine’s Dinner Ideas from Fargo-Moorhead Eats

Because a well-fed Valentine is a happy Valentine.

By now, we hope you have your dinner plans set for Valentine’s Day.

If not, there are some pretty popular options emerging for this evening in the metro.

Local foodies from the Facebook group “Fargo-Moorhead Eats” recommend the “Unicorn Park” offerings at Drekker Brewing.

They specialize in noodles and bao and other Asian-influenced dishes.

F-M Eats founder Rick Gion suggests you check out the group page for other suggestions for tonight.

Gion also suggests cooking at home if you don’t want to wrestle with crowds and parking, don’t have reservations already, or just don’t feel like driving in the blizzard.

For his suggestions on what to cook, or what to do if your date doesn’t like your food, check out the full interview.

https://www.facebook.com/groups/543950963476886