Girl Scouts sell cookies to take a trip to Chicago

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Girl Scouts get entrepreneurial at the 13th Avenue Culver’s.

They’re selling cookies to take a train trip to Chicago. GoGo Rental donated an ice house so they could keep warm.

Hannah, Nora, Ava and Hillary hope to have a fun weekend on the trip and see the aquarium. The girls are learning many things trying to hit their sales goals including social skills.

“Math and it got really busy in the morning because our first sale was a case of cookies,” Nora said.

“They usually get a prize for how much they sell and usually I sell the most,” Ava said.