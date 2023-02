Fireplace embers lead to small fire in south Fargo

FARGO (KVRR) – A small fire at a south Fargo home Monday was sparked by a fireplace.

Shortly after 2:00 p.m. firefighters were called to 1819 19th St. South.

Embers from the fireplace spread to some of the floor joists, where the fire smoldered for awhile.

No one was hurt. Damage estimates were not immediately available.