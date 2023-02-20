Listening Sessions Planned For Opioid Settlement Money in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) — A new North Dakota opioid task force is planning two listening sessions.

It is to gather input on how the state should invest its share of money from a settlement with opioid manufacturers.

The Opioid Settlement and Advisory Committee is chaired by Lt. Gov. Tammy Miller.

She says the state has already received over $9 million from the settlement and could receive up to $70 million.

The sessions will be held on each side of the state and have a “virtual” component to allow people to give their thoughts.

Miller says the opioid abuse problem in North Dakota is very critical.