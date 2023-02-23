LIVE: Polar Fest Plunge in Detroit Lakes

Chill out with some friends for a great cause.

Had enough of the cold?

Believe it not, some people haven’t — and they want you to join them outside.

It’s the 27th year in a row lakes are folks are stripping down and plunging in to Big Detroit Lake in the city of Detroit Lakes this weekend for Polar Fest Plunge.

Organizers say they have 153 signed up so far to take the leap into the frozen lake.

And they say they usually get a crowd of five to seven hundred to cheer the participants on.

They say the big motivator is benefiting the kids of the Boys and Girls Club of Detroit Lakes.

But they say having the big crowd there helps too.

Alyssa Hoskins of the Polar Fest Plunge Zoomed in live to the Morning Show to talk with Emily Welker about this weekend’s chilly celebration, which includes appearances from That Midwest Mom, some of the NDSU Bison football players, and the CBoys.

For more information: