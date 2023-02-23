ND PSC issues Cease and Desist order to communications company

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – The North Dakota Public Service Commission (PSC) has issued a Cease and Desist Order against Bright Sound Communications ordering the company to stop all marketing of its services in North Dakota.

Last fall the PSC received complaints from businesses alleging Bright Sound was misrepresenting them on sales calls. PSC staff uncovered several instances in which customers reported receiving calls from a Bright Sound representative who also claimed to be affiliated with their *current* long-distance provider. During those calls customers were urged to switch their service to Bright Sound due to their current provider no longer offering long distance service. In each instance, the current providers confirmed that they have no affiliation with Bright Sound nor did they have plans to discontinue their long distance services.

In Nov. 2022, PSC staff served a notice to Bright Sound giving the company a chance to request a hearing. Bright Sound responded that they had canceled their contract with an outsourced marketing firm and the practices would stop, but PSC staff received another complaint earlier this month that a customer was receiving bills from Bright Sound without signing up for service.

“Competition in the telecommunications industry is fine and even encouraged, but blatantly and continually misrepresenting the facts will absolutely not be tolerated,” PSC Chair Randy Christmann said.

Any customer who receives a marketing phone call from Bright Sound is encouraged to contact the Commission.