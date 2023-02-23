Spring Enrollment Numbers Up At N.D. Colleges and Universities

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO/KNOX) – The Spring Enrollment Report prepared for the North Dakota Board of Higher Education suggests more students are signed up for classes this semester at the state’s eleven colleges and universities.

A total of 41,832 students are hitting the books – or 875 more than the same time one year ago. The University of North Dakota has the largest student population at 13,307. The census also found that NDSU has more full-time students with 8,954 — compared to 8,038 at UND.

The two research universities are the biggest draw with a combined enrollment of 24,605.

A total of 10,575 students are taking classes at the community college level. The four regional universities are home to 6,652 students.