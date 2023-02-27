SUV driver injured in rollover after collision with snowplow

SANBORN, N.D. (KVRR) – A man was injured when his SUV collided with a snowplow and rolled over on I-94 near Sanborn, North Dakota.

A North Dakota Department of Transportation snowplow was eastbound in the left shoulder and driving lane. The driver was plowing the highway and dispersing sand.

The 18-year-old driver of the SUV was traveling in the left lane and approached the snowplow from behind. The Jeep swerved left towards the median, causing it to strike the rear driver side and left wing of the snowplow. The Jeep entered the median and overturned.

The SUV driver was transported to a hospital. The driver of the snowplow was not injured.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.