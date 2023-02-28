American Crystal Sugar Burned During Pulp Dryer Fire in East Grand Forks

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — An American Crystal Sugar worker is burned after a pulp dryer started on fire at the plant in East Grand Forks.

The worker was taken to Altru Hospital’s emergency room.

There’s no report on the extent of their injuries.

Firefighters respond to the fire shortly after 5 p.m. Monday.

Crews poured water on the blaze and started cooling the equipment down.

American Crystal workers were then able to open hatch doors to the equipment and put out the fire.