LIVE: International Women’s Day

Make a connection with a local leader and find out how to make a change here at home and in the world at large.

FARGO — Women are leading the way on the world stage, and it’s time to connect with some of them here at home later this month.

Not only that, but when you do, you can find out how to make positive change in the world, right by their side.

March 8th is International Women’s Day.

You’re invited to attend a luncheon gathering that day at the Dakota Medical Foundation to meet some of the women making a difference across the world from right here in our region.

Among the speakers are the women of the Fargo-based Haiti Eye Mission, which travels yearly to the developing nation to give some of its people much-needed medical care.

The speakers also include Jihan Brifki and Fowzia Adde, two former refugees from Kurdistan and Somalia, who work with the Lions Club International in connection with the U.N.

Kristin Follman, with the Haiti Eye Mission, joined the Morning Show to talk live with Emily Welker and Follman’s fellow volunteer Jane Pettinger about why they get just as much out of the experience of international service as the people they serve do.

International Women’s Day Luncheon:

Dakota Medical Foundation

4141 28th Ave S, Fargo, ND

Wednesday, March 8, Noon

Please call or text by March 1 for your reservation.

701-388-9676