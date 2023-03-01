Man found dead in ditch in Becker County
The body was found in Burlington Township
BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KVRR) — A man’s body was found in the ditch in Becker County.
The sheriff’s office was called to a report of a man in the ditch on the 300th Avenue, just north of 137th Street in Burlington Township around 7:30 Tuesday morning.
When responders arrived, they determined the man was dead.
The victim is 31-year-old Daniel Thompson of Frazee.
The preliminary investigation shows no signs of trauma.
The sheriff says this is belived to be an isolated event with no danger to the public.