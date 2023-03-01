Man found dead in ditch in Becker County

The body was found in Burlington Township
Alison Voorhees,
Becker County Sheriff 092722

BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KVRR) — A man’s body was found in the ditch in Becker County.

The sheriff’s office was called to a report of a man in the ditch on the 300th Avenue, just north of 137th Street in Burlington Township around 7:30 Tuesday morning.

When responders arrived, they determined the man was dead.

The victim is 31-year-old Daniel Thompson of Frazee.

The preliminary investigation shows no signs of trauma.

The sheriff says this is belived to be an isolated event with no danger to the public.

Categories: Local News, Minnesota News
