Jamestown Man Shot In Arm Is Arrested, Shooter Also Faces Charges

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — A man shot in the arm by a woman early Wednesday morning in Jamestown has been arrested.

Police took 65-year-old Jeffery Nokleby into custody this morning for aggravated assault, domestic.

He is awaiting formal charges from the Stutsman County State’s Attorney.

Terryl Getz of Jamestown was previously arrested for the shooting and is facing a felony reckless endangerment charge.

The incident remains under investigation.