Pet Connection: Meet Anya and Elsie

Katie at the Lake of the Woods Humane Society in Baudette introduces us to the friendly pair of Anya and Elsie.

They love people and each other, but they don’t like most other pets. They have to go to a home with no other dogs or cats.

Anya is one of the friendliest dogs you can ever meet. Elsie is just as friend, but she can be shy at first before she warms up.

Elsie loves to play catch. They both love treats. Don’t we all?

If they could be the dogs for you, click here to find out more.