Clara Barton 5th graders learn how to snowshoe

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Clara Barton fifth graders enjoyed the sun while snowshoeing around Lindenwood Park.

Seventy-five students from four classrooms took part. They blazed a trail over the snow we’ve gotten this week.

The event was rescheduled a few times because of frigid temperatures.

The snowshoes were bought with a phy ed wellness grant last year.

“Just working on a lot of team building, problem solving. For a lot of them it’s trying something new,” Clara Barton Elementary Fifth Grade Teacher Allison Larson said.

After their adventure, students and staff roasted hot dogs and marshmallows and ate smores.