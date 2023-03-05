Winter-time fun for skiers and sledders at Edgewood

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Fargo Park District is offering skiers and sledders a chance to get some good winter exercise at Edgewood Public Golf Course.

Visitors have the option to rent snowshoes and cross-country skis from the Edgewood Chalet.

The Chalet is open from 4 to 8 on the weekdays and from 12 to 8 on the weekends.

Ski rentals cost fifteen dollars and it is eight dollars for snowshoe rentals.

It is a fun activity for the whole family to enjoy.

It is great to get some time with the family and we got a babysitter for the little one so we can bring Oscar out. Oscar is ten and is pretty new on his skis, but he did a great job, and the weather was great, and we had a fun time.” says Heather Slomski, Skier

If you would like to go skiing or sledding, the last day to rent will be next Sunday.