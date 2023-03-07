LIVE: Fired Up For The Fargo Film Fest

Coming attractions, live in studio.

Film fans are gearing up for this weekend’s Oscars ceremony, but that doesn’t mean the fun is over after the awards are.

The Fargo Film Festival is just two weeks away for movie buffs in the metro.

One of the films already getting advance praise is “Jesszilla,” about Youth Olympic boxing hopeful Jesselyn Silva.

The documentary follows her through training, triumphs and tragedies, including an unexpected medical diagnosis.

Director Emily Sheskin will be in Fargo for a live Q and A opening night of the festival.

The Fargo Theatre’s Sean Volk came in for a live in-studio interview with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker to talk about the documentary that left him in laughter and in tears, about some of the other standout offerings from this year’s lineup, and about the featured speakers at the festival, Mike Flanagan and Katie Siegel.

For more information and tickets:

https://fargofilmfestival.org/