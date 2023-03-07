Sendoff to state for Moorhead Spuds Boy’s Hockey

The community showed up to support the team at Murphy's Pub in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — After a long season, the Moorhead Spuds boy’s hockey team is headed to state.

They were joined by fans of all ages at Murphy’s Pub to get autographs and send them off with good luck at their upcoming games.

With a 19-9 record, the boys are excited to get going in these playoff games.

This is Moorhead’s fifth trip to the state tournament in a row and they’re hoping to take the title.

The boys play this Thursday against the 10-time champion and third seeded Edina at 1 pm.