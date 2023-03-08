LIVE: Unglued Craft Fest 2023

Coming unglued with all the snow? We can help entertain you.

If you’re in need of a little break from all the snow and shoveling we’re dealing with, we’ve got the perfect antidote.

The 13th annual Unglued Craft Fest is coming up this weekend at the West Acres Mall.

It’s your one-stop shopping destination for everything locally-produced, handmade, artisan-crafted, creative, quirky and just plain eye-catching in decor, treats, clothing, crafts and more.

There are more than 70 carefully curated vendors, all with local and regional roots, and each one of them offers something you won’t find at any mass-produced retailer.

And, if that’s not enough, the Craft Fest’s founder, Unglued’s Ashley Morken, is making a big move this weekend.

She’s putting the final touches on Unglued’s new location inside Brewhalla, the store’s new downtown destination shopping and event center.

It’s one of the region’s most hotly-anticipated venues, and while we’re still waiting for the big reveal of the whole project, Morken gave us a peek behind the scenes.

Check out her new store in the soon-to-be-opened Brewhalla space, get your hands dirty with a couple of craft projects you can do at Unglued this weekend, and find out what other goodies you can score if you come out for the big fest at West Acres starting Friday.

https://www.ungluedmarket.com/the-annual-craft-fest