Two big lottery wins in Twin Valley, Minnesota

ROSEVILLE, Minn. (KVRR) — A second big win in Twin Valley, Minnesota.

On February 13th, a Gopher 5 jackpot worth over $1 million was sold at the Twin Valley Convenience Store.

Less than a month later, a Coffee House Crossword! scratch ticket with a $100,000 prize was sold at Municipal Liquor Store.

Both prizes have been claimed.

The names and cities of the winners will not be released.