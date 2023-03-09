LIVE: Embracing Our Inner Child At KidCo. Children’s Museum

KidCo. opened this week but already has plans to expand

They haven’t even been open a week, but the people behind the Metro’s new children’s museum are already expanding.

We got to spend the morning checking out plenty of the fun things kids can do at the new KidCo. Children’s Museum.

Now, the museum is taking over the space of its departing neighbor, Hotdog Pet Salon.

They plan to use the space to add more activities and create rooms to host larger parties.

KicCo. only opened for free play this week. They’re accepting reservations for field trips and birthday parties but haven’t started yet. Click here to reserve your spot.

But owners say they’ve already gotten a warm welcome from local families.

Curator and co-owner Aaron Duma says, “You spend all this time and effort getting the place built and ready and kind of developing the concept to now seeing it in action, seeing the responses. So far the only tears we’re getting are when they don’t want to leave and that feels like we did our job then.”

They hope to have the expansion ready to open by July.