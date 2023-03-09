Man Arrested for Robbery After Showing Stun Gun While Shoplifting at Fleet Farm in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A Fargo man is charged with robbery after showing a stun gun and making threats while shoplifting at Fleet Farm in Fargo on Monday.

Police say they tied 28-year-old Neal Davis to the crime after identifying a vehicle used in the crime through security camera footage.

It was found unoccupied in a nearby parking lot with discarded packaging from stolen items.

Davis was found the next day when officers responded to a report of another stolen vehicle in north Fargo and found more items from the robbery inside.

Davis was arrested for robbery, providing false information to law enforcement and an outstanding warrant from another agency.

He was in court today on the robbery charge with his next court appearance set for April 6.