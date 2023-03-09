Robert Blake, actor acquitted in wife’s killing, dies at 89

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An Emmy-winning actor whose career triumphs were later overshadowed by a trial in which he was acquitted of killing his wife, Robert Blake has died at age 89.

A statement released on behalf of his niece says he died Thursday in Los Angeles.

Blake was the star of the 1970s TV show “Baretta” and landed movie roles, including “In Cold Blood.”

Once hailed as among the finest actors of his generation, Blake became better known as the defendant in a real-life murder trial story more bizarre than any in which he acted.