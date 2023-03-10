Winter storm postpones Fargo-Moorhead St. Patrick’s Day Parade

FARGO (KVRR) – The Downtown Community Partnership has postponed Saturday’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Fargo-Moorhead due to expected severe weather.

The parade is now scheduled to be held Saturday, March 18 at 11 a.m.

Several inches of snow and blowing snow are expected this weekend. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the Fargo-Moorhead area. A Blizzard Warning has been issued for portions of central North Dakota

Organizers said the parade will run next Saturday, March 18 at 11 a.m.