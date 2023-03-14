LIVE: St. Patrick’s Day Preps with Beer & Fish

We're getting corny on the Morning Show.

If you’re hoping for a traditional corned beef and cabbage meal on St. Patrick’s Day, better plan to line up early.

Restaurateur Bert Myers, who owns Dempsey’s Irish Pub as well as Beer & Fish and both Wurst Bier Halls, says his corned beef sells out fast every year.

They start serving at about 11 a.m., and it’s usually gone by 2.

He prepares it in the hundreds of pounds, and it’s available at Dempsey’s both Friday and Saturday.

Myers and Rick Gion, the founder of Facebook group F-M Eats, joined the Morning Show for a live interview with Emily Welker about what goes into a traditional corned beef and cabbage dinner, why Gion usually gets his while dining out rather than cooking at home, and what’s driving the interest in Fargo’s yearly St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.

Dempsey’s Public House | Fargo’s favorite authentic Irish pub (dempseysfargo.com)