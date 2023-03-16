Ribfest Nabs Some Country And Rock Hitmakers For Its June Festival

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Ribfest, which bills itself as the official kickoff to summer in the Red River Valley, announces its lineup of country and rock stars.

The lip-smacking BBQ event begins Wednesday, June 7 with country group Parmalee.

They’ll be followed on Thursday night by country star Jimmie Allen and rock group Fuel takes the stage on Friday.

We are still waiting for them to announce the final act to close out the event on Saturday, June 10.

All concerts are included with the $5 gate admission and begin around 9 p.m. each night in the parking lot at Fargodome.