LIVE: Something’s Brewing at Brewhalla

The big opening is nigh.

FARGO — The metro is less than 24 hours away from the much-anticipated opening of destination dining, shopping, entertainment and events center Brewhalla.

It shares a footprint near downtown with Drekker Brewing, and it’s the brainchild of Drekker founder Mark Bjornstad.

Brewhall offers a food hall experience, launching with about a dozen partner businesses, including a wine and oyster bar, deli, fish, cheese and charcuterie counter, gelato bar, coffee shop, plant purveyor, and DIY and local crafts mecca Unglued.

It’s being hailed as the first of its kind in the region, and it’ll soon feature a hotel as well.

Brewhalla is set for its official opening Saturday, March 18th at ten a.m., although some businesses like Thunder Coffee are expected to have earlier opening hours.

They’ve already booked their first wedding and they’re ready for other events too, Bjornstad said.

He let the Morning Show in for a sneak peek as contractors put the finishing touches on the long-awaited project and gave us a glimpse of what it’ll look like for opening day crowds.