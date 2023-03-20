Man Stabbed Multiple Times By Acquaintance at Moorhead Apartment, Arrested in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo Police arrest a suspect involved in a stabbing in Moorhead.

They took 24-year-old Chance Thibert, who has no permanent address, into custody during an incident.

Thibert was wanted for stabbing an acquaintance at an apartment in the 3000 block of 18th Street South around 4:40 p.m.

The male victim had multiple stab wounds to his arms and legs.

Police say he was taken to Sanford with non-life threatening injuries.

Moorhead Police will be requesting the Clay County Attorney’s Office issue a long-form complainant for Tribert for several charges, including attempted murder, assault and other charges.

The incident is still under investigation.

**ORGINAL STORY BELOW**

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Moorhead Police are looking for a Native American man in his 20s who is accused of stabbing an acquaintance.

The male victim had multiple stab wounds to his arms and legs at an apartment in the 3000 block of 18th Street South Monday afternoon around 4:40 p.m.

Police say he was taken to Sanford with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect has not been identified but he was wearing black clothing.

The weapon, described as a hunting knife, has not been found.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Moorhead Police by contacting Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701.451.7660 and ask to speak to a Moorhead Police Supervisor.