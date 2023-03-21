UPDATE: Xcel Energy Crews Restore Power to Majority of Customers in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — UPDATE(9:30pm/Tuesday) Crews have restored power to a majority of the accounts that lost it around 8 this evening.
Around 100 customers remain without power.
**ORIGINAL STORY BLOEW**
Around 9,500 customers of Xcel Energy are without power in Fargo.
The majority of the outages are north of Main Avenue between I-29 and the Red River.
Xcel’s outage map says crews are assessing the damage.
Those power outages started around 8 p.m.
A few other outages were reported around 8:40 p.m.
No word yet on a cause or timeline to get power restored.