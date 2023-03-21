UPDATE: Xcel Energy Crews Restore Power to Majority of Customers in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — UPDATE(9:30pm/Tuesday) Crews have restored power to a majority of the accounts that lost it around 8 this evening.

Around 100 customers remain without power.

**ORIGINAL STORY BLOEW**

Around 9,500 customers of Xcel Energy are without power in Fargo.

The majority of the outages are north of Main Avenue between I-29 and the Red River.

Xcel’s outage map says crews are assessing the damage.

Those power outages started around 8 p.m.

A few other outages were reported around 8:40 p.m.

No word yet on a cause or timeline to get power restored.