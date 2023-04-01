Fire damages hot tub, fence in north Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Fire damaged a hot tub and fence at a north Fargo home Friday night.

According to the City, just before 9 o’clock, firefighters responded to the 1300 block of 11th Avenue North for a garage on fire.

On the way to the scene, dispatch updated the call to a deck on fire.

Authorities say crews came to the scene to find a hot tub and fence on fire.

The fire did not get into the house and fire crews were able to put it out quickly.

No one was home at the time and there are no injuries.

The homeowners found out about the fire when they saw firefighters on their Ring camera.

Damage is estimated at $10,000 and the fire’s cause under investigation.