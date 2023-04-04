2 Teens Killed In Train/Pickup Collision

Two teens are dead after a train hits a truck trying to cross the tracks in Williams County, North Dakota

WILLIAMS COUNTY, N.D. (KVRR) – Two teens are dead after a train hits a truck trying to cross the tracks in Williams County, North Dakota.

Highway Patrol says the crash happened just after 8:15 Monday night near Springbrook, northeast of Williston.

A truck driven by a 17-year-old boy from Williston tried to beat an Amtrak train across a railroad crossing.

The intersection had no crossing arms.

The train hit the truck, pushing it for a bit.

The truck’s driver suffered serious injuries and is hospitalized in Minot.

Two passengers died. They were 15-year-old and 17-year-old boys, both from Williston.

No one was wearing seat belts in the truck.

The crash remains under investigation.