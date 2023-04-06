Fire Destroys Shed, Damages Mobile Home In Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) – A mobile home has damage and a shed is destroyed after an overnight fire at Countryside Trailer Court South in Fargo.

Firefighters responded at 2:08 a.m. Thursday. The wood shed was fully involved as crews arrived, with fire extending to the trailer.

Firefighters knocked the fire down quickly. The shed contained lots of material.

A neighbor who was visiting the owner told KFGO News they attempted to put out the fire with snow but the shed fire spread too quickly.

The cause is under investigation.