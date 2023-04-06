Fire Destroys Shed, Damages Mobile Home In Fargo

A mobile home has damage and a shed is destroyed after an overnight fire at Countryside Trailer Court South in Fargo
Adam Ladwig,
Fire2

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) – A mobile home has damage and a shed is destroyed after an overnight fire at Countryside Trailer Court South in Fargo.
Firefighters responded at 2:08 a.m. Thursday. The wood shed was fully involved as crews arrived, with fire extending to the trailer.
Firefighters knocked the fire down quickly. The shed contained lots of material.
A neighbor who was visiting the owner told KFGO News they attempted to put out the fire with snow but the shed fire spread too quickly.
The cause is under investigation.

Categories: Local News, North Dakota News
Tags: , , ,

You Might Like