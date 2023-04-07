LIVE: Garden Tours Return to the Metro

Plus, a peek at where things are already in full swing in our local gardening world.

FARGO — There’s still several feet of snow on the ground, but gardeners are already getting into high gear.

And KVRR was lucky enough to get a peek behind the scenes at Baker Garden and Gift’s big production facility on the city’s south side.

They’re prepping pots and plugs ahead of plant shoppers looking to score the best and brightest blooms and get their garden on the minute the season starts.

And if you like to garden and you need inspiration, Baker has something special planned for summer.

They’re starting up an annual garden tour.

There hasn’t been an annual garden tour in Fargo for several years, so a group of master gardeners in the region decided to get together and resurrect them.

This time around, it’s set for July 19th and 20th, and includes six private homes and the Growing Together Community Gardens.

Baker’s Rachel Sailer showed the Morning Show’s Emily Welker around the growing facility and let her try to keep up with the pros on their flat filling machine, get a look at what’s cooking in the greenhouse, and much more.

For tickets and more information about the tour:

https://www.fargomoorhead.org/event/red-river-valley-garden-tour-2023/2023-07-19/