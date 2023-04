Fargo Theatre Hosting An Acoustic Evening with Pam Tillis

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Pam Tillis, a former CMA Female Vocalist of the Year, is packing up her guitar and bringing it to Fargo Theatre.

Tillis will take the stage for an acoustic evening on Saturday, June 17.

She is the daughter of legendary country music entertainer Mel Tillis.

Tickets are on sale Friday at 10 a.m. with a special online only presale on Thursday at jadepresents.com.

Reserved seating will cost between $35 and $55.