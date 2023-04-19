Dog Dies In Fargo Home Fire

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A Dog dies in a fire in a townhome in south Fargo.

Firefighters responded to the townhome on the 2700 block of 27th St. S. around 9:30 Monday night.

The resident came home and found heavy smoke.

Firefighters found the fire and put it out within minutes.

They found a dog inside the townhome, but it was not breathing.

They were unable to resuscitate it.

A woman living in the townhome is displaced.

Firefighters stayed at the scene overnight to make sure the fire did not rekindle and threaten neighboring townhomes.

The cause is under investigation.