LIVE: Roger Maris All-Star Week Returns

We've got stars in our eyes and summer sports on the brain with a great cause behind it all.

FARGO — It sure doesn’t look much like baseball season out there this April 19th.

But that’s not stopping the son of one of Fargo’s most revered baseball greats from getting us all in the winning spirit this morning.

Roger Maris Jr. is in town to get his father’s hometown geared up to win in the fight against cancer ahead of 2023’s All-Star Week this summer.

The annual gathering draws sports greats from around the region and the world to raise funds and awareness for the Roger Maris Cancer Center.

It’s part of Maris Jr.’s quest, since 1990 and still going strong, to make Fargo not just a regional cancer center, but a national one.

The Maris Cancer Center has the region’s first and only blood and bone marrow transplant program.

And 100 percent of the funds we raise through All-Star Week stay local.

Maris Jr. says it’s a way to honor not just his dad’s legacy as one of baseball’s greatest, but also his father’s fight against cancer.

Maris died at just 51 years old after a diagnosis of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Maris Jr. joined the Morning Show for a live interview about what keeps him coming back to Fargo on a mission to eradicate cancer, and how his father’s fight against the disease would look very different if it happened today.

RogerMarisWeek.com.