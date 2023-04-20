LIVE: Pet Connection: Meet Jasper

A sweet survivor with a story to tell and a lot of love to give.

Jasper’s story is one he almost didn’t live to tell on Pet Connection.

Homeward Animal Shelter’s Heather Klefstad says he came in as a stray, and severely underweight — only about six pounds on his full-grown, 13-year-old frame.

Homeward workers also realized his back legs weren’t coordinating when he walked, and worked with the veterinarian to find out what the trouble was.

It turned out Jasper was diabetic.

Now, on a series of insulin shots, they’ve gotten his weight stabilized at a healthier but still bony 9 pounds.

His back legs are improving, but the nerve damage he sustained will take a few months to get better, so he’s still a bit wobbly.

He could stand to put on a significant amount of weight, and will need his new family to administer insulin shots to keep him healthy.

But Jasper’s not complaining.

He’s cuddly, cooperative, and loves to talk and interact.

He has a calm nature, beautiful eyes and a soft buff coat.

He’d do really well in a foster home as well as a permanent adoptive home, to give him the chance for the love and affection he thrives on.

If you’d like to check out Jasper to see if you’re the one to help him heal from his heartbreaking past, check out his profile, here:

https://www.homewardonline.org/adoption-foster-info/#action_0=pet&animalID_0=19181078&petIndex_0=64