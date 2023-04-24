LIVE: Renew Your Sense of Wonder at the Plains Art Gala

No wonder we're excited for spring.

You might be wondering when spring festival and party season starts.

Well, wonder no longer, because the Spring Art Gala at the Plains Art Museum is coming up May 6th.

The theme for 2023 is “Wonderland.”

The three levels of the museum are taken up with different themes of wonder, including a Wonderland of Wine, Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, and more.

As always, the gala includes live musical performances, a wine tasting and auction, food by Chef’s Table and Urban Foods catering, and desserts from Nichole’s Fine Pastry, as well as a silent art auction.

There are more than one hundred artists featured in this year’s curated auction items, and you can stop by the museum now and see them on display to get a sense of what you might want to bid on.

Co-chairs Emily and Bill Brooks sat down to talk with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker about what’s new and different at this year’s gala, and what this year’s must-see attractions are.

And don’t forget, all the proceeds from the gala go toward keeping admission to the museum free and toward providing educational programs there and highlighting the work of its artists.