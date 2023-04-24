LIVE: Swim Season Safety

Jump on in and refresh yourself. And your memory.

Believe it or not, pool and lake season is almost here.

And you have a very short time frame left to make sure your family hits the water brushed up on their swim safety rules.

May is National Water Safety Month.

Swim instructors from Foss Swim School say national statistics show drowning is the single leading cause of death from kids one to four.

And drowning may not look the way you imagine it to, with splashing and yelling for help.

Instead, the signs can be easy to miss, and can include silence from the victim.

So it’s important kids are always supervised.

As a matter of fact, no one should be swimming alone, including adults.

Designate a water watcher, and make sure that person knows you should be looking at the water and not your phone or something else, since it’s easy to get distracted.

Also make sure kids wear a brightly-colored swimsuit that contrasts rather than blends with the water, so you can spot them if they’re displaying signs of trouble.

You should also limit the number of kids per adult, and teach kids to float on their back to breathe.

Swim School Direction Terri Sonsthagen Burns stopped by the Morning Show to talk with Emily Welker about their top tips for teaching swim safety and why swim lessons are for everyone, young and old.

https://www.redcross.org/about-us/news-and-events/news/water-safety-month-how-to-be-safe-in-and-around-the-water.html