Cleanup Week begins May 1 in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Cleanup week will take place the weeks of May 1-5 and May 8-12.

Like last year, it will follow the recycling collection schedule. You should place unwanted debris for disposal on the boulevard in front of their properties to be disposed of by the city from 7 am until 3:30 pm.

A limit of two appliances and up to four tires and rims will be collected per household. Logs and brush up to 10 inches in diameter will also be accepted.

Building materials such as wood or concrete will not be collected.