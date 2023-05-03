Fire department building catches fire in South Dakota

Courtesy, KWAT

LAKE NORDEN, S.D. (KVRR-KWAT) – A fire on Wednesday morning heavily damaged a building that houses a fire department in east central South Dakota.

The Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office says the fire was at the public safety building in Lake Norden, which included space for Lake Norden’s fire and police departments and ambulance service.

Fire departments from Lake Norden, Estelline, Hayti, Badger, Castlewood and the South Dakota Highway Patrol were among those who responded to the blaze.

The cause of the fire will be investigated.