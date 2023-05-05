LM Wind Power sued in federal court for race harassment and retaliation

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) — The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission files a complaint against LM Wind Power in Grand Forks for race harassment and retaliation.

It was filed Thursday and claims the company violated federal law when it subjected a Black employee to a racially hostile work environment,

suggesting white co-workers referred to the employee using the N-word and described him as a “monkey” on social media.

A statement from the EEOC says LM Wind Power failed to meaningfully discipline harassers and allowed abusive conditions to continue, going on to say the company fired the employee over complaints.

A spokesman for LM Wind Power says the company “has not and does not tolerate discrimination, harassment or retaliation of any kind.”

The spokesman says the company took appropriate action.