NDSU architecture students showcase vision for downtown West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A group of fourth year architecture students from NDSU gathered to showcase their vision for what West Fargo could look like in the future.

This was at West Fargo City Hall and was open to the public.

The students present a video for a potential vision of what downtown West Fargo could look like in the future.

It includes added greenery and spaces for families, local art, and pedestrian interaction.