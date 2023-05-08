LIVE: Ice Cream Contest at the Jasper and Silver Linings

We're melting over all the possible flavor combinations.

FARGO — Ice cream season is here, and two downtown businesses need your expertise to make it a great one.

Fargo’s Jasper Hotel is teaming up with Silver Linings Creamery on another ice cream flavor contest, launching today.

They’re asking you to submit your suggestion for the best new ice cream flavor of the summer.

You can go as adventurous or as classic as you like.

Last year’s winner was Balsamic Strawberry.

You can vote for the limited-edition flavor of your choice to be unveiled later this month.

The Jasper is also offering al fresco grilling kits and has its patio open now with an ice cream party planned for later this month.

They will announce the contest winner May 15th and the prize comes with a Chef’s Choice dinner for two at Rosewild and a sweet treat from Silver Linings.

The Jasper’s Emily Olsen joined the Morning Show’s Emily Welker for a live interview about getting ready for summer in downtown and how the Jasper is welcoming in celebration season.

For more information:

https://www.instagram.com/jasper.fargo/?hl=en