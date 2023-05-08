Safety Safari at Red River Zoo is This Saturday

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Sanford Children’s, Safe Kids Fargo-Moorhead and AAA are hosting the annual Safety Safari at Red River Zoo this weekend.

The free safari includes activities and games focused on safety along with a vehicle rollover simulator and animal presentations.

Local police, fire and ambulance members will be on hand.

Our own Chief Meteorologist Max Mueller will also be there with weather safety tips.

If you want to go, the Safety Safari will be held from 3 to 7 on Saturday at the zoo.