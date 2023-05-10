RRVF offers any summer concert for $25 until Tuesday

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — If you want to save some big bucks on your Red River Valley Fair grandstand tickets, this is your week.

Now until Tuesday, you can get $25 tickets!

The offer is good for any grandstand show including Dan and Shay, Flo Rida, Third Eye Blind and others.

There is a slight catch: the seats are only available in specific sections and there are a limited number of tickets available.

Use the code “R-R-V-F CONCERT” on the fair’s website to take advantage of the offer.